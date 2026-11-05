🚚 Grand Forks Supply Chain Jobs: Multiple Openings in Parts & Warehousing

Grand Forks has some solid supply chain and logistics roles right now, from hands-on warehouse work to detail-focused data and parts jobs.

Below are several picks worth a look if you like keeping products and parts moving smoothly.

Employer: RealTruck, Inc.

RealTruck, Inc. Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a warehouse team in a busy manufacturing/distribution setting. You’ll handle scheduling, cross-training, inventory coordination, and be the go-to support for production employees. This is a physical, on-your-feet role with strong benefits, including medical, dental, vision, company-paid life and disability, 401(k) with match, wellbeing days, parental leave, tuition help, and employee discounts on RealTruck products.

Employer: Ideal Aerosmith Inc.

Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the supply chain team by entering supplier quotes, updating ERP data, and helping with inventory control for a high-tech aerospace manufacturer. This is great if you’re organized, like working with detailed information, and have experience in data entry, purchasing, accounting, or inventory. Bonus perks include every other Friday off and a focus on continuous improvement.

Employer: Rydell

Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$21/hour, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm

Help keep a busy body shop running by ordering, receiving, and organizing collision repair parts. You’ll work closely with vendors and technicians, manage inventory, and build parts carts for each job. Comes with health, vision, dental, disability and life insurance, 401(k) with up to 4% match, PTO, and in-house perks like discounted services and an employee vehicle purchase program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often grow fast and remember strong applicants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.