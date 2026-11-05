🛒 Grand Forks Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Grand Forks has a solid mix of retail and customer service roles right now, from big box stores to auto parts and wireless. Good options here if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

O’Reilly Auto Parts Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports the store and assistant managers with sales, customer service, and daily store operations. You’ll help lead the team on the sales floor, handle returns, manage online/ship-to-store orders, and open/close the store when managers are out.

Perks: Competitive wages and PTO, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, medical/dental/vision, wellness programs, tuition assistance, and clear paths for promotion. Bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

O’Reilly Auto Parts Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the go-to person for customers needing parts, both in-store and over the phone. Expect a mix of customer service, cash handling, stocking, light in-store services (like wiper installs and battery tests), and occasional deliveries.

Perks: Competitive wages and PTO, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, medical/dental/vision, wellness programs, tuition assistance, and strong promote-from-within culture. Bilingual skills (especially Spanish) are a plus.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Part-time (listed under full-time category but description notes part-time)

(listed under full-time category but description notes part-time) Salary: Not listed

Be the face of Best Buy, helping customers find the right tech, doing demos, and handling purchases, returns, and exchanges. Good fit if you like gadgets and talking with people in a fast-paced store.

Perks: Competitive pay, strong employee discount, financial and retirement resources, and benefits that support physical and mental well-being. Requires at least 3 months of retail or similar experience and a flexible schedule (nights, weekends, holidays).

Employer: Walmart

Location: 2551 32nd Ave S, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Type: Full-time

Shifts: Mid-shift, Closing

Pay: $16 – $29 per hour, plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Work in the adult beverage area, helping customers and keeping shelves stocked and organized. This is a good role if you’re comfortable with later shifts and like a mix of customer interaction and stocking.

Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) and stock purchase, company-paid life insurance, PTO/PPTO, parental and family leave, military leave pay, adoption/surrogacy reimbursement, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for high school through bachelor’s degrees.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 2551 32nd Ave S, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Type: Full-time

Shifts: Opening, Morning

Pay: $16 – $29 per hour, plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Focus on health and beauty products, from stocking new freight to building seasonal displays and helping customers find what they need. Great if you like early shifts and a more creative, merchandising-heavy role.

Perks: Same strong Walmart package: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, company-paid life insurance, PTO/PPTO, parental and family leave, and fully paid education programs through Live Better U.

Employer: Verizon

Location: Grand Forks, ND (onsite retail store)

(onsite retail store) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Base Pay: $16.00 – $21.00 per hour

Commission: Up to $18,000/year for hitting goals; top performers may reach $65,000+ to $75,500+ total annually (base + commissions; varies by location, hours, and performance)

Help customers with phones, plans, and accessories while driving sales in a busy wireless store. You’ll learn to uncover customer needs, recommend full solutions, and grow your own customer base through in-store and outreach efforts.

Perks: Day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with matching up to 6% or student loan help, up to 5 weeks of paid time off, 8 weeks paid parental leave (up to 16 weeks for birthing parent with disability), up to $8K/year tuition assistance, and big discounts on Verizon services.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Grand Forks, ND

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar to the LinkedIn posting: greet customers, demo products, answer questions, and handle cashier duties while keeping the floor stocked and tidy. Good entry point into retail tech with training provided.

Perks: Competitive pay, employee discount, savings and retirement resources, and benefits that scale with your hours and tenure. Requires 3+ months of retail or fast-paced team experience and flexible availability.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Grand Forks retail roles tend to move fast, especially ones with strong benefits or clear growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.