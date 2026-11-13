Grand Blanc’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, labs, and clinics all looking for support. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want to stay local and work in care.

Employer: Labcorp (at Genesys Hospital )

Labcorp (at ) Location: Grand Blanc, MI

Type: Part-time , 2nd shift (2:00pm–10:30pm, every other weekend; rotating 3-day/2-day weeks)

, 2nd shift (2:00pm–10:30pm, every other weekend; rotating 3-day/2-day weeks) Salary: Not listed (includes $5,000 sign-on bonus for external hires)

Hands-on lab role running routine and complex tests in a high-volume hospital lab. Good fit if you have a Bachelor’s in lab/biological science and at least 1 year of clinical lab experience or MLS degree and want strong benefits plus steady hospital work.

Employer: GENESEE LUNG ASSOCIATES

Location: Grand Blanc, MI (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Office-based role handling ICD-9/ICD-10, CPT, and DRG coding, claim submission, and follow-up on unpaid claims. Great if you already have medical coding/billing experience, know EMR/EHR systems, and want a stable daytime job with 401(k).

Employer: Henry Ford Health – Genesys Health System

Location: Grand Blanc, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Administrative role supporting physician credentialing, payer enrollment, billing of staff dues, and meetings for the medical staff. Ideal if you have experience in medical staff credentialing or healthcare admin, are organized, and like being the go-to person who keeps hospital operations running smoothly.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in Grand Blanc tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.