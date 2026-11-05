🏥 Several Healthcare & Coding Roles in Grand Blanc, MI

Grand Blanc’s healthcare scene is busy, and McLaren Health Care is adding more support behind the scenes. These roles are full-time, steady hours, and focused on quality patient care and data.

Employer: McLaren Health Care

McLaren Health Care Location: Grand Blanc, MI (system-wide health network)

(system-wide health network) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm , no weekends, no on-call

, Monday–Friday, , Salary: Not listed

You’ll code inpatient and outpatient records using ICD-10-CM, CPT-4/HCPCS, and ICD-10-PCS, making sure diagnoses and procedures are accurate so claims go out clean. Great fit if you have an associate degree, 2+ years coding experience, and a coding certification (AHIMA, AAPC, or AMAC).

Employer: McLaren Health Care

McLaren Health Care Location: Grand Blanc, MI (supporting Lansing region practices)

(supporting Lansing region practices) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:00pm , no weekends, no on-call

, Monday–Friday, , Salary: Not listed

This role supports physician practices with population health, quality measures, and PCMH/PCMHN guidelines. Good for someone with 2+ years in a healthcare setting, strong comfort with medical data, and a driver’s license with reliable transportation.

Employer: McLaren Health Care

McLaren Health Care Location: Grand Blanc, MI

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm , no weekends, no on-call

, Monday–Friday, , Salary: Not listed

You’ll lead coding quality audits, educate coders and clinicians, and support clinical validation and compliance across inpatient and outpatient cases. Best for experienced coders with 5+ years coding, 3+ years audit experience, and at least one coding certification (AHIMA, AAPC, or AMAC).

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—McLaren often lists related roles and internal growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.