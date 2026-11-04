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Grand Blanc

🛒 Grand Blanc Retail: Multiple Kroger Lead Roles Hiring Now

2 days ago
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Grand Blanc retail is busy right now, and Kroger is building up its leadership team. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smooth, these are worth a look.

PRODUCE / DEPT LEADER

  • Employer: Kroger
  • Location: Grand Blanc, MI
  • Type: Full-time
  • Salary: Not listed

Lead the produce department—ordering, displays, salad bar, and team training. Good fit if you know fresh foods, like coaching people, and don’t mind a fast pace and flexible hours (including weekends/holidays).

FRONT END / ASSISTANT DEPT LEADER

  • Employer: Kroger
  • Location: Grand Blanc, MI
  • Type: Full-time
  • Salary: Not listed

Help run the front end—cashiers, customer service, and daily operations. You’ll help with scheduling, cash control, and keeping the entry area clean and welcoming for shoppers.

GROCERY / LEAD CLERK

  • Employer: Kroger
  • Location: Grand Blanc, MI
  • Type: Full-time
  • Salary: Not listed

Lead in the grocery aisles—stocking, checking dates, helping customers find items, and keeping shelves full and neat. Must be 18+ and comfortable in a busy, on-your-feet role.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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