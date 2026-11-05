🛒 Grand Bay AL Retail Jobs – Multiple Customer Service Roles

Grand Bay has a few solid customer-facing jobs open right now, especially if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Grand Bay, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts in-store and over the phone, handle the register, and support basic car services (like testing batteries) after training. This role comes with benefits from day one, a 401(k) with company contributions, stock purchase plan, paid time off, and tuition assistance, plus clear paths to grow your career.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Grand Bay, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great if you want fewer hours but still like working with cars and people. You’ll greet customers, look up parts, run the register, and help keep the store stocked and clean. Bilingual (especially Spanish) candidates are encouraged to apply, and you still get access to O’Reilly’s strong training and promote-from-within culture.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 9440 Grand Bay Wilmer Rd S, Grand Bay, AL 36541

Type: Part-time, evenings (weekdays + weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy convenience store where every shift is different—running the register, helping customers, and sometimes working with the food program. Circle K offers weekly pay, bonus potential, flexible schedules, medical/dental/vision options, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and fast promotion opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.