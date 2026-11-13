🚨 Drug task force reports Granby arrest, seeks tips

The Oswego County Drug Task Force says a November 5, 2026 court-approved search at a home in the Town of Granby led to the arrest of Jack E. Wood, 59, of Granby.

Investigators say they found about 1.6 ounces of cocaine, 21 grams of MDMA, 11 glassine envelopes with a fentanyl compound, a large amount of untaxed cigarettes, drug packaging materials, digital scales, and U.S. currency.

Wood is charged with multiple felonies, including several counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree and possessing/transporting more than 10,000 unstamped cigarettes, plus misdemeanor drug possession and drug paraphernalia charges. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have information about this case or other suspected drug activity, you can call the Oswego County drug tip line at 315-349-8222 or email [email protected]. Tips can remain anonymous.

For non-emergencies, contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at 315-349-3411 or visit www.oswegocounty.com/sheriff.