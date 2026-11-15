Granbury neighbors are sharing some kind free items this week. If you need storage, a furry friend, or holiday decor, take a look below.

Item: 3-drawer plastic storage unit, gray color

Condition: Not stated, but looks like everyday home use

Details: Three pull-out drawers, good for organizing clothes, toys, or craft supplies. Lightweight and easy to move.

Location: Rhea / Port Ridglea, Granbury, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Free kittens

Details: Kittens are being given away for free at Walmart. A good option if you’re ready to add a new pet to your home. Be sure you’re prepared for food, vet care, and long-term love.

Pickup area: Walmart in Granbury, TX (poster is from Oak Trail Shores, Granbury, TX)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: 7.5 ft. Sparkling Amelia Pine pre-lit LED Christmas tree

Condition: Extra tree the family wants to gift

Details: Full-size 7.5-foot artificial tree, pre-lit with LED lights. The family is offering it to someone who could use a little extra Christmas magic this year. No strings attached, just a kind holiday gift.

Location: Canyon Creek, Granbury, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Granbury tend to go quickly, so if something here could help you or a neighbor, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.