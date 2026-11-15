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🎁 Free Finds in Granbury — Storage, Kittens & Holiday Cheer
Granbury neighbors are sharing some kind free items this week. If you need storage, a furry friend, or holiday decor, take a look below.
Free 3 Drawer Plastic Storage Unit
Item: 3-drawer plastic storage unit, gray color
Condition: Not stated, but looks like everyday home use
Details: Three pull-out drawers, good for organizing clothes, toys, or craft supplies. Lightweight and easy to move.
Location: Rhea / Port Ridglea, Granbury, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Kittens
Item: Free kittens
Details: Kittens are being given away for free at Walmart. A good option if you’re ready to add a new pet to your home. Be sure you’re prepared for food, vet care, and long-term love.
Pickup area: Walmart in Granbury, TX (poster is from Oak Trail Shores, Granbury, TX)
Source: nextdoor.com
Christmas Tree
Item: 7.5 ft. Sparkling Amelia Pine pre-lit LED Christmas tree
Condition: Extra tree the family wants to gift
Details: Full-size 7.5-foot artificial tree, pre-lit with LED lights. The family is offering it to someone who could use a little extra Christmas magic this year. No strings attached, just a kind holiday gift.
Location: Canyon Creek, Granbury, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Granbury tend to go quickly, so if something here could help you or a neighbor, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.