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🐱 Sweet Granbury Shelter Cats Ready for Adoption Today
Granbury has some lovely cats waiting for a cozy home at Hood County Animal Control. Each one has an adoption fee of just $25, which helps the shelter care for more animals in need.
Glinda
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Hood County Animal Control
- Phone: (817) 573-4277
Glinda is a beautiful gray/blue adult kitty looking for a calm, loving home to call her own.
👉 Meet Glinda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Candi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Hood County Animal Control
- Phone: (817) 573-4277
Candi has a striking tortoiseshell coat and is ready to leave the shelter life behind for a safe, indoor home.
👉 Meet Candi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Crow
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Hood County Animal Control
- Phone: (817) 573-4277
Crow is a handsome gray/blue boy who would love a family to give him steady care and attention.
👉 Meet Crow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stevie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (All)
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Hood County Animal Control
- Phone: (817) 573-4277
Stevie is a young, all-black kitty with lots of life ahead of him and a big need for a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Stevie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jim
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Hood County Animal Control
- Phone: (817) 573-4277
Jim is a younger gray/blue cat who’s ready to grow up in a real home instead of a kennel.
👉 Meet Jim and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Twinkle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Hood County Animal Control
- Phone: (817) 573-4277
Twinkle has a rich brown/chocolate coat and is hoping for a quiet, caring home to settle into.
👉 Meet Twinkle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jake
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $25
- Shelter: Hood County Animal Control
- Phone: (817) 573-4277
Jake is a young brown/chocolate kitty who would love to grow up with a family of his own.
👉 Meet Jake and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Granbury, TX, please consider visiting Hood County Animal Control or calling (817) 573-4277 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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