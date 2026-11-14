Granbury has some lovely cats waiting for a cozy home at Hood County Animal Control. Each one has an adoption fee of just $25, which helps the shelter care for more animals in need.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Hood County Animal Control

Phone: (817) 573-4277

Glinda is a beautiful gray/blue adult kitty looking for a calm, loving home to call her own.

👉 Meet Glinda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Hood County Animal Control

Phone: (817) 573-4277

Candi has a striking tortoiseshell coat and is ready to leave the shelter life behind for a safe, indoor home.

👉 Meet Candi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Hood County Animal Control

Phone: (817) 573-4277

Crow is a handsome gray/blue boy who would love a family to give him steady care and attention.

👉 Meet Crow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (All)

Black (All) Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Hood County Animal Control

Phone: (817) 573-4277

Stevie is a young, all-black kitty with lots of life ahead of him and a big need for a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Stevie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Hood County Animal Control

Phone: (817) 573-4277

Jim is a younger gray/blue cat who’s ready to grow up in a real home instead of a kennel.

👉 Meet Jim and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Hood County Animal Control

Phone: (817) 573-4277

Twinkle has a rich brown/chocolate coat and is hoping for a quiet, caring home to settle into.

👉 Meet Twinkle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter: Hood County Animal Control

Phone: (817) 573-4277

Jake is a young brown/chocolate kitty who would love to grow up with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Jake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Granbury, TX, please consider visiting Hood County Animal Control or calling (817) 573-4277 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.