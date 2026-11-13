Granbury’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on caregiving to clinic and lab support. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping people and want steady work.

Employer: Bee Hive Homes of West-Central Texas

Bee Hive Homes of West-Central Texas Location: Granbury, TX (in-person, assisted living)

(in-person, assisted living) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: From $13.00/hour

Perks: Health, dental, vision, PTO, referral program

Overnight, hands-on caregiving in a small assisted living home where you help residents with daily needs and keep them safe and comfortable. Great fit if you’re dependable, kind, and want to make a real difference on the night shift.

Employer: Lake Granbury Medical Center

Location: Granbury, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Competitive (not listed; includes benefits)

Competitive (not listed; includes benefits) Perks: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, extended illness, 401(k) match, student loan support (eligible roles), certification reimbursement, recognition programs

Clinic-based role supporting lung/respiratory patients with both clinical and front-desk tasks. Good for new or early-career MAs who want strong benefits, steady hours, and room to grow.

Employer: Aegis Sciences Corporation

Location: Granbury, TX (client site)

(client site) Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Mon–Thu, 7:00 AM–6:00 PM (up to 40 hrs/week)

Pay: Starting at $16+/hour, plus PTO and floating holidays (based on hours)

You’ll collect lab specimens, handle chain-of-custody paperwork, and help patients with questions—great if you’re detail-oriented, like a set weekday schedule, and want to build experience in the medical field.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers list similar roles or future openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.