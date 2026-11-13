undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Granbury TX Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Granbury’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on caregiving to clinic and lab support. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping people and want steady work.
Overnight Caregiver
- Employer: Bee Hive Homes of West-Central Texas
- Location: Granbury, TX (in-person, assisted living)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: From $13.00/hour
- Perks: Health, dental, vision, PTO, referral program
Overnight, hands-on caregiving in a small assisted living home where you help residents with daily needs and keep them safe and comfortable. Great fit if you’re dependable, kind, and want to make a real difference on the night shift.
Medical Assistant – Pulmonology Clinic
- Employer: Lake Granbury Medical Center
- Location: Granbury, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (not listed; includes benefits)
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, extended illness, 401(k) match, student loan support (eligible roles), certification reimbursement, recognition programs
Clinic-based role supporting lung/respiratory patients with both clinical and front-desk tasks. Good for new or early-career MAs who want strong benefits, steady hours, and room to grow.
Specimen Collector I
- Employer: Aegis Sciences Corporation
- Location: Granbury, TX (client site)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Thu, 7:00 AM–6:00 PM (up to 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: Starting at $16+/hour, plus PTO and floating holidays (based on hours)
You’ll collect lab specimens, handle chain-of-custody paperwork, and help patients with questions—great if you’re detail-oriented, like a set weekday schedule, and want to build experience in the medical field.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers list similar roles or future openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.