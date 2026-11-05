📅 Boys basketball vs. Marshall at Kennedy on Nov. 16

📅 Kennedy vs. Marshall boys basketball games on Nov. 16

John F. Kennedy High School will host Frosh, JV, and Varsity Boys Basketball vs. Marshall on November 16, 2026 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

The event takes place at John F. Kennedy High School in Granada Hills, CA.

Students, families, and community members can come out to support the Golden Cougars throughout the afternoon and evening games.