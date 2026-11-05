📅 CSLA College Workshop at JFK Parent Center, Nov. 18

📢 CSLA College Workshop during Period 6

A short CSLA College Workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, 11/18/2026, during Period 6 from 2:31 PM to 3:00 PM at the Parent Center at John F. Kennedy High School (Granada Hills, CA).

The workshop is listed under Jocelyn Lugo/ARC & College Center, so it’s part of the school’s college support services.

If you’re a JFK student or parent interested in college planning, mark your calendar and head to the Parent Center during Period 6 on 11/18/2026.