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Granada Hills
📅 CSLA College Workshop at JFK Parent Center, Nov. 18
5 days ago
📢 CSLA College Workshop during Period 6
A short CSLA College Workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, 11/18/2026, during Period 6 from 2:31 PM to 3:00 PM at the Parent Center at John F. Kennedy High School (Granada Hills, CA).
The workshop is listed under Jocelyn Lugo/ARC & College Center, so it’s part of the school’s college support services.
If you’re a JFK student or parent interested in college planning, mark your calendar and head to the Parent Center during Period 6 on 11/18/2026.
More Info: CSLA College Workshop/Period 6 | John F. Kennedy H...
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