GSU to Launch Public Health Bachelor’s in 2027

Beginning Spring 2027, Grambling State University will offer a new Bachelor of Science in Public Health, preparing students for careers in disease prevention, health promotion, community health, and research. Registration for Spring 2027 is now open for current students, who should meet with their academic advisor to review course options, and prospective students may apply to Grambling State University and select Public Health as their intended major. Read more at gram.edu/news and explore the program at gram.edu/publichealth.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Grambling State University