Grain Valley has a few solid transportation roles right now, from pizza runs around town to medical deliveries into hospitals. If you like staying on the move, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Grain Valley, MO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver pizzas around the local area using your own insured vehicle. You’ll need to be 18+ with a valid driver’s license and a safe driving record, plus be able to read maps and find addresses, including in multi-story buildings.

Employer: CME Corp.

Location: Grain Valley, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of warehouse, driving, and hands-on installation work delivering medical equipment to hospitals and clinics in a 26-foot box truck. Full-time role with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 11 paid holidays, 401(k), ESOP, and tuition reimbursement, ideal if you’re mechanically inclined and comfortable lifting up to 75 lbs.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.