📢 Grain Valley seniors sign to play college sports

On Friday, November 13, 2026, eight Grain Valley High School seniors signed letters of intent to continue their sports careers in college.

These student‑athletes will compete at schools across the region, including Rockhurst University, Oklahoma Baptist University, and Idaho State University.

Congrats to:

Seiko Roberson – Cheerleading at Oklahoma Baptist University

– Cheerleading at Carsyn Donner – Cheerleading at Oklahoma Baptist University

– Cheerleading at Molly Jones – Softball at Idaho State University

– Softball at Myla Johnson – Softball at Evangel University

– Softball at Lucy Dampf – Softball at Lincoln University

– Softball at Kaity Morgan – Softball at Benedictine College

– Softball at Ayden Shurmantine – Baseball at Missouri State University – West Plains

– Baseball at Bella Bollinger – Basketball at Rockhurst University

It’s a proud moment for these students, their families, and the Grain Valley community.