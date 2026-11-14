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📢 Eight Grain Valley seniors sign to play college sports
12 days ago
📢 Grain Valley seniors sign to play college sports
On Friday, November 13, 2026, eight Grain Valley High School seniors signed letters of intent to continue their sports careers in college.
These student‑athletes will compete at schools across the region, including Rockhurst University, Oklahoma Baptist University, and Idaho State University.
Congrats to:
- Seiko Roberson – Cheerleading at Oklahoma Baptist University
- Carsyn Donner – Cheerleading at Oklahoma Baptist University
- Molly Jones – Softball at Idaho State University
- Myla Johnson – Softball at Evangel University
- Lucy Dampf – Softball at Lincoln University
- Kaity Morgan – Softball at Benedictine College
- Ayden Shurmantine – Baseball at Missouri State University – West Plains
- Bella Bollinger – Basketball at Rockhurst University
It’s a proud moment for these students, their families, and the Grain Valley community.
More Info: Grain Valley Schools - News
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