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🐶 Playful Small Dogs Ready for Adoption in Graham, WA
Looking for a small dog to join your family in Graham, WA? These pups at Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue are all fixed, vaccinated, and ready to head home with you.
MEL
- Breed: Pomeranian / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult (est. DOB 11/02/2018)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate
- Weight: 16 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $350
- Shelter: Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue
- Included with adoption: Neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, and flea prevention
Mel is a compact little guy with a fluffy Pomeranian look and a small mixed-breed build. At 16 pounds, he’s a great size for many homes, including smaller spaces. The rescue notes that dogs may act differently in a shelter than in a home, so he’ll likely relax and show more of himself once he’s settled in.
👉 Meet MEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ANGIE
- Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Young (est. DOB 11/12/2025 – listed as a young dog)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Weight: 31 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $495
- Shelter: Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue
- Included with adoption: Spay surgery, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, and flea prevention
Angie is a young, medium-small terrier mix with a striking black and white coat. At about 31 pounds, she’s a nice in-between size—big enough for fun adventures, small enough to manage easily. As with all rescue dogs, her behavior may change (usually for the better!) once she’s in a stable home.
👉 Meet ANGIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BLING
- Breed: Pug / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult (est. DOB 11/12/2019)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Weight: 13 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $495
- Shelter: Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue
- Included with adoption: Spay surgery, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, and flea prevention
Bling is a petite black Pug mix who traveled all the way from Mexico to the Pacific Northwest. She has cataracts, so her vision isn’t typical, but she’s described as a beautiful girl who’s ready for the good life every dog deserves. Her special eyes don’t stop her from enjoying love and comfort.
👉 Meet BLING and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BROWNIE
- Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult (est. DOB 11/12/2020)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Weight: 12 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $495
- Shelter: Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue
- Included with adoption: Spay surgery, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, and flea prevention
Brownie is a tiny cream-colored Chihuahua mix at just 12 pounds. She’s fully vetted and ready to find a calm, loving home where she can feel safe and cared for. Like all rescue pups, she may show different habits once she’s out of the shelter and into a routine.
👉 Meet BROWNIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Graham, WA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, consider visiting Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue and filling out an application through their site.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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