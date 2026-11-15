Looking for a small dog to join your family in Graham, WA? These pups at Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue are all fixed, vaccinated, and ready to head home with you.

Breed: Pomeranian / Mixed Breed (Small)

Pomeranian / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult (est. DOB 11/02/2018 )

Adult (est. DOB ) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Black/Brown/Chocolate Weight: 16 lbs

Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue

Included with adoption: Neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, and flea prevention

Mel is a compact little guy with a fluffy Pomeranian look and a small mixed-breed build. At 16 pounds, he’s a great size for many homes, including smaller spaces. The rescue notes that dogs may act differently in a shelter than in a home, so he’ll likely relax and show more of himself once he’s settled in.

👉 Meet MEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) / Mixed Breed (Small)

Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Young (est. DOB 11/12/2025 – listed as a young dog)

Young (est. DOB – listed as a young dog) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Weight: 31 lbs

Adoption Fee: $495

Shelter: Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue

Included with adoption: Spay surgery, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, and flea prevention

Angie is a young, medium-small terrier mix with a striking black and white coat. At about 31 pounds, she’s a nice in-between size—big enough for fun adventures, small enough to manage easily. As with all rescue dogs, her behavior may change (usually for the better!) once she’s in a stable home.

👉 Meet ANGIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pug / Mixed Breed (Small)

Pug / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult (est. DOB 11/12/2019 )

Adult (est. DOB ) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Weight: 13 lbs

Adoption Fee: $495

Shelter: Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue

Included with adoption: Spay surgery, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, and flea prevention

Bling is a petite black Pug mix who traveled all the way from Mexico to the Pacific Northwest. She has cataracts, so her vision isn’t typical, but she’s described as a beautiful girl who’s ready for the good life every dog deserves. Her special eyes don’t stop her from enjoying love and comfort.

👉 Meet BLING and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small)

Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult (est. DOB 11/12/2020 )

Adult (est. DOB ) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Weight: 12 lbs

Adoption Fee: $495

Shelter: Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue

Included with adoption: Spay surgery, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, and flea prevention

Brownie is a tiny cream-colored Chihuahua mix at just 12 pounds. She’s fully vetted and ready to find a calm, loving home where she can feel safe and cared for. Like all rescue pups, she may show different habits once she’s out of the shelter and into a routine.

👉 Meet BROWNIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Graham, WA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, consider visiting Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue and filling out an application through their site.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.