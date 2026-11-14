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🐶 Playful, Tiny & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Graham, WA
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Graham, WA? These adoptable dogs at Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue are all fixed, vaccinated, and ready to join a loving home.
MEL
- Breed: Pomeranian / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult (Est. DOB 11/02/2018)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate
- Weight: 16 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $350
- Includes: Neuter, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, flea prevention
- Shelter: Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue
Mel is a small adult pup who’s already had his vet work done and is ready for a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet Mel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ANGIE
- Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Young (Est. DOB 11/12/2025)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Weight: 31 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $495
- Includes: Spay, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, flea prevention
- Shelter: Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue
Angie is a medium-sized young terrier mix who’s ready to grow up with her new family.
👉 Meet Angie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CINDY
- Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Puppy (Est. DOB 05/12/2026)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Estimated Adult Weight: 25 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $495
- Includes: Spay, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, flea prevention
- Shelter: Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue
Cindy is a young pup expected to stay on the smaller side of medium when grown.
👉 Meet Cindy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PRISCILLA
- Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $495
- Includes: Spay, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, flea prevention
- Shelter: Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue
Priscilla is a young terrier mix with a pretty multi-color coat and a lot of life ahead of her.
👉 Meet Priscilla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DARLING
- Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult (Est. DOB 11/12/2024)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Brown/Chocolate
- Weight: 9 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $495
- Includes: Spay, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, flea prevention
- Shelter: Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue
Darling is a tiny adult terrier mix at just 9 pounds, perfect for someone wanting a small companion.
👉 Meet Darling and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MONA
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult (Est. DOB 11/12/2021)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Weight: 7 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $495
- Includes: Spay, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, flea prevention
- Shelter: Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue
Mona is a very small adult poodle mix, ideal for a home looking for a tiny, low-weight dog.
👉 Meet Mona and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CORA
- Breed: Pug / Terrier (medium)
- Age: Puppy (Est. DOB 05/07/2026)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Estimated Adult Weight: 25 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $495
- Includes: Spay, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, flea prevention
- Shelter: Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue
Cora is a sweet, playful puppy who was left behind at a rental property and surrendered by the landlord. She’s full of energy and ready for a fresh start with a family of her own.
👉 Meet Cora and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please reach out to Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue through the links above and submit an application so they can help you find a great match.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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