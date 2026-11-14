Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Graham, WA? These adoptable dogs at Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue are all fixed, vaccinated, and ready to join a loving home.

Breed: Pomeranian / Mixed Breed (Small)

Pomeranian / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult (Est. DOB 11/02/2018 )

Adult (Est. DOB ) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Black/Brown/Chocolate Weight: 16 lbs

Adoption Fee: $350

Includes: Neuter, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, flea prevention

Neuter, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, flea prevention Shelter: Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue

Mel is a small adult pup who’s already had his vet work done and is ready for a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet Mel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (Small)

Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Young (Est. DOB 11/12/2025 )

Young (Est. DOB ) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Weight: 31 lbs

Adoption Fee: $495

Includes: Spay, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, flea prevention

Spay, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, flea prevention Shelter: Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue

Angie is a medium-sized young terrier mix who’s ready to grow up with her new family.

👉 Meet Angie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (Small)

Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Puppy (Est. DOB 05/12/2026 )

Puppy (Est. DOB ) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Estimated Adult Weight: 25 lbs

Adoption Fee: $495

Includes: Spay, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, flea prevention

Spay, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, flea prevention Shelter: Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue

Cindy is a young pup expected to stay on the smaller side of medium when grown.

👉 Meet Cindy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (Small)

Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $495

Includes: Spay, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, flea prevention

Spay, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, flea prevention Shelter: Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue

Priscilla is a young terrier mix with a pretty multi-color coat and a lot of life ahead of her.

👉 Meet Priscilla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (Small)

Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult (Est. DOB 11/12/2024 )

Adult (Est. DOB ) Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Brown/Chocolate

White/Brown/Chocolate Weight: 9 lbs

Adoption Fee: $495

Includes: Spay, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, flea prevention

Spay, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, flea prevention Shelter: Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue

Darling is a tiny adult terrier mix at just 9 pounds, perfect for someone wanting a small companion.

👉 Meet Darling and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Mixed Breed (Small)

Poodle (Miniature) / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult (Est. DOB 11/12/2021 )

Adult (Est. DOB ) Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Weight: 7 lbs

Adoption Fee: $495

Includes: Spay, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, flea prevention

Spay, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, flea prevention Shelter: Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue

Mona is a very small adult poodle mix, ideal for a home looking for a tiny, low-weight dog.

👉 Meet Mona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pug / Terrier (medium)

Pug / Terrier (medium) Age: Puppy (Est. DOB 05/07/2026 )

Puppy (Est. DOB ) Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Estimated Adult Weight: 25 lbs

Adoption Fee: $495

Includes: Spay, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, flea prevention

Spay, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, flea prevention Shelter: Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue

Cora is a sweet, playful puppy who was left behind at a rental property and surrendered by the landlord. She’s full of energy and ready for a fresh start with a family of her own.

👉 Meet Cora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please reach out to Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue through the links above and submit an application so they can help you find a great match.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.