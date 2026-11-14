Graham’s healthcare kitchens are hiring, with flexible part-time shifts and steady work supporting local long-term care residents.

Here are a few solid options if you like fast-paced kitchen work and helping people every day.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc (HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc (HCSG) Location: Graham, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.00/hr

Prepare and cook meals for residents in a long-term care facility, following menus and recipes and keeping the kitchen clean and safe. This role comes with free telemedicine, prescription discounts, employee assistance programs, financial wellness support, and hands-on training and career development.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Location: Graham, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $13.50/hr

Help prep and serve meals, clean kitchen and dining areas, and support residents with their dietary needs. This is a good fit if you’re newer to food service and want on-the-job training plus access to the same HCSG benefits listed above.

If one of these feels right, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.