County to hold hearing for speed limit on Judges Road News Staff Fri, 10/18/2024 - 10:00 am

TC Gordon news@grahamleader.com

Young County is preparing to host a public hearing regarding a speed limit change on a road in Newcastle.



County commissioners discussed at their meeting Tuesday, Oct. 15 the possibility of getting a speed limit sign posted on Judges Road in Newcastle. Following discussions, the commissioners voted to hold a public hearing on the issue at 10:15 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28.



The public hearing will take place at the Young County Commissioners Court meeting at the Young County Courthouse, 516 Fourth St., Room 106.



“We have four new homeowners on Judges Road, and they have asked me to post 25 mile an hour speed limit signs and try to regulate some of the speeding traffic up and down that road,” Pct. 2 Commissioner Scott Shook said. “So we would like to have a public hearing and see if we can get this taken care of for those people.”



Shook shared that there aren’t currently signs posted on the road now, but that there have been hunters and others who have been speeding on the road, which is why the homeowners asked for something to be done.