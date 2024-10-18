Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Graham Leader

    Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election on the table for GISD

    By News Staff,

    2 days ago
    Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election on the table for GISD News Staff Fri, 10/18/2024 - 10:07 am Board considers raising salaries with added revenue
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15iwX3_0wCKV7M800 (THOMAS WALLNER | THE GRAHAM LEADER) Graham ISD Superintendent Sonny Cruse speaks with the GISD Board of Trustees during their regular meeting Wednesday, Oct. 16. One of the topics discussed by the board was pursuing a Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election. The board will host a workshop at a later date to hear more on the topic.
    X

    Thomas Wallner editor@grahamleader.com

    A Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election was discussed by the Graham ISD School Board of Trustees this week with the possibility of using the funding for teacher salaries.

    The Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election (VATRE) can provide the district with additional pennies on its Maintenance and Operations (M&O) tax rate which will generate additional revenue. The item must be approved by voters within GISD on a November ballot.

    The GISD board spoke Wednesday, Oct. 16 about the possibility of pursuing an election locally and will be hosting a VATRE workshop in the future to learn more about the process.

    “I feel like if it’s something we want to consider we probably ought to look at maybe some kind of VATRE workshop, just so we can understand some of the intricacies of it. But the gist of it... is that we can vote in a permanent increase to the tax rate that is not a bond, increases revenue and allows us to use that money for whatever we want,” Board President Chris Blanton said.

    Superintendent Sonny Cruse said the district could be eligible for up to 13 pennies added to the M&O tax rate. GISD Financial Advisor, Jeff Robert, of Hilltop Securities, presented the board with an estimate of funding from a potential tax increase of up to five cents.

    According to the estimates, a one-cent increase would be $367,732 in additional revenue, a two-cent increase would be $706,398 in additional revenue, a three-cent increase would be $860,603 in additional revenue, a four-cent increase would be $996,087 and a five-cent increase would be $1,134,503 in additional revenue.

    “This is a snapshot in time that Jeff is presenting to you. ...We sent him our template, which gives our current values and tax values, and as that changes those values of those pennies change, obviously,” Cruse said.

    The superintendent said some districts will use the additional revenue for raising district salaries and others use it for other purchases, such as buses.

    Board Member Jason Smith said that if the district decides to pursue the election, he believes the funding should be used for teacher salaries.

    “I think probably a lot of people that were successful a couple years ago focused on salaries and did some pretty extraordinary things with their teachers with it,” Smith said. “I think this year you’ll see people do a lot of different things, but personally, in my opinion, our focus would be (on) the teachers and that would be a way to really bolster our salaries.”

    Along with increasing compensation, Board Member Brandon Joy said he believes GISD should also work to set itself apart from other districts by retaining and attracting talent for their schools.

    When the workshop is established, the superintendent said the board and community will get a more in-depth look at how the process could work in Graham.

    “When you’re going to have your workshop, you’re going to look at everything from one (penny) to 13, until you get a whole big picture,” he said.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    New Report Names This Florida Town the No.1 Small Town for Retirement in the U.S.
    Akeena25 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Florida voter registration
    Jacksonville Today7 hours ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post17 days ago
    ‘Imagine a Day Without Water’ to appreciate critical importance of clean water, wastewater management
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    Q&A: Georgia House Dist. 180 candidates
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern4 days ago
    After outreach, feds can now start inspecting Colorado cannabis operations for safety violations
    Matt Whittaker2 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post18 days ago
    UWGC announces additional funding for regional initiatives from $22 million MacKenzie Scott gift
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy