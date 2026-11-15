undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Grafton, WI Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring
Grafton’s big-box stores are hiring again, with solid retail roles for both entry-level workers and folks ready to move into management.
Truck Unloader
- Employer: Meijer
- Location: Grafton, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Active job where you’ll help keep shelves full and customers happy by unloading trucks and stocking product. Meijer offers weekly pay, team member discount, 401(k) with company contributions, paid parental leave, education assistance, and medical/dental/vision.
Cashier
- Employer: Meijer
- Location: Grafton, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-of-store role focused on friendly, fast checkout and great customer service. Comes with weekly pay, flexible scheduling, team member discount, 401(k) with company contributions, paid parental leave, education assistance, and medical/dental/vision.
Assistant Store Manager In Training
- Employer: The Home Depot
- Location: Grafton, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Management-track role where you’ll learn store operations, lead associates, and help drive sales and customer service. Designed for people with 3+ years of work experience who want to grow into an Assistant Store Manager position.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.