Grafton’s big-box stores are hiring again, with solid retail roles for both entry-level workers and folks ready to move into management.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Grafton, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Active job where you’ll help keep shelves full and customers happy by unloading trucks and stocking product. Meijer offers weekly pay, team member discount, 401(k) with company contributions, paid parental leave, education assistance, and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Grafton, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role focused on friendly, fast checkout and great customer service. Comes with weekly pay, flexible scheduling, team member discount, 401(k) with company contributions, paid parental leave, education assistance, and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: The Home Depot

The Home Depot Location: Grafton, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Management-track role where you’ll learn store operations, lead associates, and help drive sales and customer service. Designed for people with 3+ years of work experience who want to grow into an Assistant Store Manager position.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.