Retail in Grafton, WI is busy right now, with solid options whether you want to lead a team or just get your foot in the door. Here are a couple of local roles worth a look.

Employer: Kohl's

Kohl's Location: Grafton, WI

Grafton, WI Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Starts at $19.50/hour

Lead the sales floor, coach associates, and keep the store looking sharp and easy to shop. Good fit if you have retail experience, like training others, and want key-holder responsibility with a clear leadership path.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Grafton, WI

Grafton, WI Type: Full-time

Entry-level role where you keep carts moving, help keep the store and lot clean, and support several departments. Comes with weekly pay, team member discount, paid parental leave, and education assistance, plus room to grow inside a big company.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.