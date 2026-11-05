🏥 Grafton, WI Healthcare Hiring: Multiple Clinical & Pharmacy Roles

Healthcare hiring around Grafton, WI is steady right now, with options for bedside nurses, travelers, and pharmacy leaders. If you’re in healthcare and open to a change, these are worth a look.

Employer: Aurora Health Care (Advocate Health)

Aurora Health Care (Advocate Health) Location: Aurora Medical Center – Grafton, WI

Type: Internship / Weekend RN program

Internship / Weekend RN program Salary: Not listed

Work in a 16-bed observation unit caring for short-stay medical, cardiac, and neuro patients (typically 24–48 hour stays). New grads are welcome, and you’ll join a large, growing hospital with a strong learning environment and team-based culture.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Grafton, WI

Type: Travel , Allied Health

, Allied Health Salary: $2,647 per week (pay package, subject to confirmation)

(pay package, subject to confirmation) Schedule: 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hour day shifts

Travel ultrasound role with a solid weekly package and guaranteed stipends for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts. Good fit if you like predictable hours, travel contracts, and working with a well-rated national staffing agency.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Grafton, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the day-to-day operations of a busy retail pharmacy, including staffing, training, clinical services (like immunizations), and financial performance. Comes with weekly pay, team member discount, paid parental leave, education assistance, and development programs for career growth.

(Also listed on Indeed: duplicate posting)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Grafton tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.