🏥 Multiple Healthcare Roles Open Now in Grafton, WI

Healthcare hiring is steady in Grafton, WI right now, with options for both hands-on patient care and leadership.

Below are a couple of strong openings you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: Ascension

Ascension Location: Grafton, WI (Grafton Clinic)

(Grafton Clinic) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a tight‑knit, family‑oriented primary care clinic with 4 physicians and 3 APCs, caring for patients from newborns to seniors. Each clinician has a 1:1 Medical Assistant, plus on‑site lab, x‑ray, behavioral health, and urgent care, with perks like a $4,000 CME allowance and malpractice coverage with tail.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Advocate Aurora Health Location: Grafton, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Progressive Care Unit as an RN manager, overseeing nursing standards, staffing, budgets, and quality outcomes. This role is ideal if you have a BSN, several years of RN experience, and at least 1 year of leadership, and want to shape unit culture, safety, and patient experience.

If one of these fits you (or a friend), don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.