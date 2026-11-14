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Hegseth's failed impeachment was a warning to Democrats. Where will they go from here?
By Domenico Montanaro,13 days ago
Now, for those who want to see Hegseth impeached, it's fair to ask why only one Republican was in favor of it, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who led the effort, especially after an election that saw GOP wipeouts in no small measure because of the Iran war? The GOP still controls the floor, so a Democratic speaker would have been able to leave the vote open longer for the 11 to be able to cast their votes.