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Old tech blamed for the ground stop that caused flight chaos: 'It got overloaded'
By Joel Rose,11 days ago
The nationwide ground stop that paralyzed the U.S. aviation system on Friday has ended, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The rare stop, which lasted about four hours, grounded thousands of flights at all U.S. airports in one of the biggest disruptions of the nation's air travel system since the September 11th attacks.