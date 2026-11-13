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Flights halted at airports across US due to air traffic control communications problems, FAA says
By Associated Press,11 days ago
WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon because of communications problems at regional air traffic control centers. The FAA notice said the ground stop was being imposed “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said there is...