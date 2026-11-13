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After years of attempts, dogs can visit the south end of Tybee Island. But just for the winter
By Jillian Magtoto,10 days ago
LISTEN: Dog owners on Tybee Island currently face a $300 fine if they bring them to the beach, also home to loggerhead turtle nests and endangered shorebirds. But Tybee City Council has OK'd a temporary pilot program allowing leashed dogs on a southside section of the beach during winter months. GPB’s Jillian Magtoto reports.