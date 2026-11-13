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What is American style? SCAD pairs colorful 'Emily in Paris' and classic CZ Guest in new exhibitions
By Kristi York Wooten,9 days ago
Two high-profile exhibitions opened at the Savannah College of Art and Design’s fashion museum in Atlanta this week: "CZ Guest: Portrait of an American Style Icon" and "Emily in Paris: Fashion Without Rules, Costumes by Marylin Fitoussi." A panel discussion was preceded a lavish reception Tuesday evening at SCAD...