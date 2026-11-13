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Does Europe regret its bet on U.S. defense?
By Cooper Katz McKim,8 days ago
The artist behind that screensaver, Jim Sachs, is NOT renewing his license due to Fox's acquisition. "It seems that Fox simply wants another venue for spreading their philosophy, which I consider repugnant. I can't stand the idea of my artwork being used to lure even one person down that rabbit hole," Sachs told Ars Technica. The licensing deal will have big personal consequences for Sachs, who relies on the $80,000 per year licensing deal. Another comment on the subreddit posted, "This is the last straw, Apple TV for me."