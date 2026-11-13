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USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino is leaving for Manchester United
By Becky SullivanRussell Lewis,7 days ago
Pochettino was the highest-profile manager the U.S. men's team had ever hired. His aggressive attacking style of play won praise from his players and fans alike. At the 2026 World Cup, the USMNT finished first in its group and won its first knockout-round game since 2002. Pochettino's three wins were the most at any World Cup by a USMNT coach.