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Teams to bring their best flips, jumps and cheers to Georgia's cheerleading state championships
By Devon Zwald,7 days ago
The Georgia High School Association Cheerleading State Championships are Friday and Saturday at the Macon Centreplex. 128 teams across eight divisions are bringing their most impressive flips, jumps and cheers. Here to give us the rundown of what to expect is Simone Smith, the GHSA competitive cheerleading judges' liaison and...
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