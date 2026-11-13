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Nvidia CEO steps down. And, Sen. Chris Van Hollen to run for majority leader
By Brittney Melton,4 days ago
White House envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have been busy this week working on a new security framework between Russia and Europe and seeking to end the war in Ukraine. They led peace talks in Abu Dhabi, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and then traveled to Ireland to meet with Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.