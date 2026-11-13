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'It's Not Fair' Fair comes to Atlanta to support people experiencing grief
By Ellen Eldridge,7 days ago
"Smash stuff in a rage room, shop a local maker’s market, and spend the day with people who get it," says Experience Camps inviting people to Sunday's "It's Not Fair," Fair. The event at 825 Warner Street SW in Atlanta connects people to each other and local organizations in Atlanta that can continue supporting them through the grief process, said Midge Carter, community programs manager with Experience Camps.
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