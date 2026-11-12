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A blue wave helped offset for now a falling tally of Black members in the U.S. House
By Hansi Lo Wang,3 days ago
But a Democratic blue wave in the midterm elections helped forestall such a decline for now. Most notably, Rep. Shomari Figures, a Black Democrat, won reelection despite Alabama's Republican state leaders making his district far more GOP-leaning after the court's decision. Black representation in the U.S. House is still slated...
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