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Atlanta regional leaders tackle economic mobility issues with 'Opportunity Rising' program
By Amanda Andrews,6 days ago
The Atlanta Regional Commission is launching a new coalition aiming to improve economic mobility. The group held its annual State of the Region event on Wednesday. The ARC reports that the 11-county region’s population grew by 54,000 people in the last year. Leaders discussed investments in housing affordability, transportation, and healthcare access.
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