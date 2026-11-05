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Inside the Tubman Museum
By Kristen DuncanThe Macon Newsroom,6 days ago
At the Tubman African American Museum in Macon, Ga., an air of quiet greets patrons as they’re greeted with a wall of mixed-art in an all-encompassing circle. Above is the entrance to the “Higher Awaits” exhibit, and a TV screen looping a greeting from Museum Curator, Jeffrey Bruce. Sitting right across from the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Museum, the Tubman is a place that fosters civic engagement, and where patrons can come together to learn about African American history through art.