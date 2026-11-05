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Sen. Gillibrand says Democrats must end Iran war, hold Trump accountable. But how?
By A MartínezMajd Al-Waheidi,2 days ago
Democrats have won back Congress. Now comes the harder question: How much can they actually change with President Trump still in the White House?. "I dare him to veto that," Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York told Morning Edition, challenging Trump to reject bipartisan legislation restoring Medicaid coverage. Gillibrand said...