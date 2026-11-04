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These 9 candidates for governor made history in the 2026 election
By Maham Javaid,2 days ago
Voters in nine states made history on Tuesday with their choices for governor. Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, who won her race to be Georgia's next governor, will be the country's first Black woman elected governor of any state. The 56-year-old served as mayor of Atlanta from 2018-2022, then served as an adviser to former President Joe Biden. Her defeat of Republican billionaire health care executive Rick Jackson makes Lance Bottoms the first Democrat to win a governor's race in the state in more than two decades.