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This braised cabbage and chicken is the kind of one-pan dinner that feels bigger than its ingredient list. In about 1 hour, a 2-pound head of cabbage cooks down into a silky, savory base that can carry 1 1/2 pounds of chicken without getting lost.

Why cabbage works so well here

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Cabbage has a lot going for it in a braise. A standard green cabbage, usually weighing about 2 pounds, softens slowly and releases enough moisture to help build the cooking liquid in a 12-inch skillet or Dutch oven.

It also takes on flavor better than many quick-cooking vegetables. When 1 yellow onion and 3 garlic cloves cook with 2 tablespoons of oil, the cabbage picks up those aromatics and turns sweet after about 20 minutes over medium heat.

Chicken adds richness, but it does not need to dominate the pan. Using 6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs gives you enough fat and browned bits to season the cabbage while still letting the vegetable make up more than half the dish by volume.

How to make the dish

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Start by seasoning 6 chicken thighs with 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Brown them skin-side down in 1 tablespoon oil for 8 to 10 minutes, then flip and cook 3 minutes more before moving them to a plate.

In the same pot, add 1 sliced onion, 3 minced garlic cloves, and 1 small head of cabbage cut into 8 wedges. Cook the cabbage for 15 minutes, turning occasionally, then add 1 cup chicken broth and 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar.

Nestle the chicken back into the pot, cover, and cook at 375°F for 30 to 35 minutes. The USDA says chicken should reach 165°F in the thickest part, so check at the 30-minute mark with an instant-read thermometer before serving.

Ingredients, serving, and storage

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For the full dish, use 6 chicken thighs, 1 small green cabbage, 1 yellow onion, 3 garlic cloves, 1 cup chicken broth, 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar, 2 tablespoons oil, 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. This amount serves 4 to 6 people, depending on whether you add rice, potatoes, or bread.



Brown the chicken for 11 to 13 minutes total.



Cook the onion, garlic, and cabbage for about 15 minutes.



Add broth and vinegar, return the chicken, and bake 30 to 35 minutes at 375°F.



Leftovers keep well for up to 4 days in the refrigerator in a sealed container. Reheat gently on the stove over medium-low heat for about 10 minutes, or in a 350°F oven until the chicken is hot all the way through.