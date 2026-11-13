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Instacart says 50,000 free turkeys are part of a Thanksgiving promotion running from November 18 to November 22. According to the supplied details, the grocery delivery service plans to give away up to 10,000 turkeys each day during the 5-day event.

How the Instacart turkey offer works

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The basic requirement is a minimum $50 Thanksgiving grocery order placed in the Instacart app between November 18 and November 22. The supplied notes say the turkey counts toward that $50 minimum, which matters for shoppers trying to keep the total close to the threshold.

The same notes say customers also need to click to redeem the promotion on Instacart’s Thanksgiving landing page. That means the deal is not described as automatic, and the landing page step is part of the process for eligible customers.

Instacart describes the giveaway as reaching 50,000 families nationwide over the 5-day promotion. Broken out by day, the supplied information says up to 10,000 turkeys will be given away each day from November 18, November 19, November 20, November 21, and November 22.

What shoppers should pay attention to

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The key number in this promotion is $50, since that is the stated minimum order total in the app. If a shopper is already building a Thanksgiving order for November 18 through November 22, having the turkey count toward the $50 total could make the offer easier to use.

Another important detail is timing. The giveaway is described as running for 5 days only, from November 18 to November 22, and the total number of free turkeys is capped at 50,000.

The supplied notes also use the phrase “eligible customers,” but they do not define eligibility beyond the order minimum and the redemption step. Because no additional terms were provided in the source notes, there are no extra confirmed details here about store participation, turkey size, or other limits.

Why this stands out during Thanksgiving week

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Turkey is usually the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving meal, so a promotion tied directly to a Thanksgiving grocery order is likely to catch attention during the week of November 18. In practical terms, the offer is built around an order many households may already be placing for holiday staples.

The most notable part of the deal is the scale: 50,000 free turkeys over 5 days, with up to 10,000 available per day. That daily limit suggests availability may depend on when eligible customers place orders and redeem the promotion during the November 18 to 22 window.

For shoppers planning ahead, the clearest details from the supplied notes are simple: use the Instacart app, place a Thanksgiving grocery order of at least $50, make sure the promotion is redeemed on the Thanksgiving landing page, and note that the turkey can count toward the $50 total.