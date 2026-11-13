Sóc Năng Động/Pexels

Mangosteen has a loyal following for its sweet, floral flesh, but for years it was largely off-limits in the United States. The issue was not the taste or the nutrition, it was pest control and import safety.

Why the U.S. kept mangosteen out

ROMAN ODINTSOV/Pexels

For much of the 20th century and into the 2000s, fresh mangosteen from parts of Southeast Asia was restricted by U.S. plant quarantine rules. The main concern, according to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, was that imported fruit could carry destructive pests, including Asian fruit flies.

Fruit flies sound minor, but U.S. agriculture treats them as a serious threat because they can infest commercial crops. The USDA has long regulated produce from regions where these pests are established, including Thailand, because a single pathway can put domestic fruit production at risk.

That meant Americans mostly saw mangosteen in canned form, frozen packs, or while traveling abroad. In markets from New York to Los Angeles, fresh mangosteen was rare before the late 2000s, even as other tropical fruits like lychee and rambutan became more familiar.

What changed in 2007

Skyler Ewing/Pexels

A key shift came in 2007, when the USDA allowed imports of irradiated mangosteen from Thailand under specific conditions. Irradiation is a treatment used to neutralize insect pests, and the rule was part of a broader system that also covered handling, packaging, and shipment requirements.

That change did not mean any mangosteen could simply be packed and sent to the U.S. Fruit had to meet federal import standards, and treatment had to be done in approved facilities under regulatory oversight tied to USDA rules.

For shoppers, 2007 was the turning point when fresh mangosteen started becoming a realistic find in some U.S. stores. It still was not an everyday fruit in most supermarkets, but specialty grocers and Asian markets began carrying it more often after the import pathway opened.

Why mangosteen still feels rare

Sóc Năng Động/Pexels

Mangosteen is delicate, highly perishable, and usually imported over long distances from tropical growing regions such as Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. That raises costs and limits how widely the fruit shows up compared with bananas, mangoes, or pineapples, which have larger supply chains in the U.S.

The fruit also has a thick purple rind that can mislead first-time buyers, because only the white segmented flesh inside is eaten. A typical mangosteen is about the size of a small tangerine, and buyers usually look for fruit that gives slightly when pressed rather than one that feels rock hard.

If you do find it, fresh mangosteen is usually sold by the pound in specialty produce sections, especially in cities with large Asian food markets like Houston or San Francisco. The easiest way to open one is to press or score the rind gently and lift out the white sections without crushing them.