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The Filet-O-Fish is one of McDonald’s oldest sandwiches, and it has a backstory that goes well beyond tartar sauce. These five facts explain why this simple fish sandwich still stands out on a burger-heavy menu.

It was created in 1962 for Lent in Cincinnati

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The Filet-O-Fish is widely credited to Lou Groen, a McDonald’s franchisee in Cincinnati, Ohio, who introduced it in 1962. The usual hamburger lineup was a tough sell on Fridays during Lent, when many Catholic customers avoided meat, so Groen pushed for a fish option that fit local demand.

That detail matters because it ties the sandwich to a specific place, year, and customer habit, not just a menu brainstorm. Cincinnati had a large Catholic population in the early 1960s, and the sandwich solved a real sales problem for one restaurant before becoming part of McDonald’s broader menu story.

The sandwich reportedly beat a pineapple burger idea

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One of the best-known pieces of Filet-O-Fish lore is that it competed against a meatless sandwich idea backed by Ray Kroc. That alternative was a grilled pineapple-and-cheese sandwich, sometimes referred to as the “Hula Burger,” and the fish sandwich is the one that stuck.

The story is repeated in McDonald’s history materials and in several long-running accounts of the chain’s early menu development. Even if many people know the Filet-O-Fish is old, fewer know it survived an actual head-to-head menu test against a non-fish Lent option during the 1960s.

It uses only half a slice of cheese

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A standard Filet-O-Fish is famous for an oddly specific build: fish patty, tartar sauce, steamed bun, and just half a slice of American cheese. That half-slice detail has become one of the sandwich’s most recognizable quirks, especially for fans who notice it looks different from a typical cheeseburger setup.

Using half a slice changes the balance more than it sounds like it would. The sandwich stays creamy and salty without covering up the fish, and the smaller amount keeps the cheese from overwhelming the softer bun and tartar sauce in a compact sandwich format.

The bun is steamed, not simply toasted

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The Filet-O-Fish also stands apart because the bun is typically steamed. On a menu dominated by grilled beef sandwiches, that softer texture gives the fish sandwich a distinct feel, and it helps the tartar sauce, cheese, and bread come together without the crunch of a toasted bun.

That texture choice is a big part of why the sandwich eats differently from other McDonald’s sandwiches. A steamed bun has a softer bite and a more delicate structure, which works especially well with a breaded fish patty instead of a firmer beef patty or crisp shredded lettuce.

It has stayed relevant because it fills a unique menu spot

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McDonald’s has changed countless menu items over the decades, but the Filet-O-Fish has remained one of the chain’s most recognizable non-burger sandwiches. For many customers in the U.S., it is still the default fast food fish sandwich at a national burger chain, which gives it a lane few other menu items occupy.

That staying power comes from a very specific role. It offers a pescatarian-friendly option, it is especially associated with Lent in many American markets, and it delivers a familiar combination of breaded fish, tartar sauce, and cheese that has changed surprisingly little from its original concept.