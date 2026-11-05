Protein-Packed Picks: The 3 Nuts Dietitians Recommend Most

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A few nuts do more heavy lifting than others when protein is the goal. Peanuts, almonds, and pistachios are the three that dietitians most often point to because they pair solid protein numbers with easy everyday use.

Peanuts bring the most protein per ounce

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Peanuts are technically legumes, but in the US they’re usually eaten like nuts and grouped with them in nutrition advice. A 1-ounce serving, about 28 grams, has roughly 7 grams of protein, which puts peanuts at the top of the common nut aisle for protein density.

That same 1-ounce serving is also easy to picture in real life. It’s about 28 dry-roasted peanuts, and it works in lunch boxes, trail mix, or a quick desk snack without any prep beyond opening the bag.

Peanut butter can help too, if you watch the portion. Two tablespoons generally provide about 7 grams of protein, but many jars also include added sugar, salt, or palm oil, so the shortest ingredient list is usually the simplest buy.

Almonds are easy to keep around and easy to use

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Almonds are a close second for protein, with about 6 grams per 1-ounce serving, which is about 23 almonds. They also fit neatly into familiar routines, from breakfast oatmeal to a 3 p.m. snack, which is one reason registered dietitians often recommend them.

They’re also one of the easiest nuts to buy in forms people actually use. Whole almonds, sliced almonds, chopped almonds, and almond butter all show up in regular US supermarkets, and each can add texture and protein without much planning.

For a simple habit, try adding 1 ounce to yogurt, a salad, or a grain bowl. That amount is small enough to stay practical, but large enough to contribute measurable protein and make a lighter meal feel more filling.

Pistachios offer protein plus built-in portion help

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Pistachios usually provide about 6 grams of protein per 1-ounce serving, or roughly 49 kernels. That puts them in the same useful range as almonds, with the bonus that the shells can make portion size easier to track while you snack.

In-shell pistachios tend to slow people down because opening each shell takes a moment. For many home snackers, that tiny pause matters more than it sounds, especially when eating from a large 12-ounce or 16-ounce bag.

The best pick still depends on how you’ll actually eat them. If you want the highest protein, peanuts are hard to beat. If you want a pantry staple for baking and salads, almonds are a strong choice. If you like built-in pacing, pistachios are especially handy.