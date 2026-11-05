KFC is dropping a new Avengers Doomsday menu with five collectible figures in over 100 countries

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KFC is rolling out a Marvel Studios “Avengers: Doomsday” promotion across more than 100 countries. The chain says the Doctor Doom-inspired menu begins November 9 in select markets and runs through January 2027.

What KFC is launching

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KFC announced the collaboration on November 4 from Lausanne, Switzerland, calling it its biggest global collaboration to date. The company said the campaign ties into Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Doomsday,” which is set for a global cinema release on December 18, 2026.

The menu includes limited-time food, drinks, packaging, collectibles, and in-store activations. KFC said participating markets will carry select “Doomified” items, and offerings may vary by country.

Named items include the Doom Burger, Doom Dripped Wings, Doom Bucket, Doom Loaded Fries, Doom Dust, Doom Shake, Doom Supreme Fizz, and Masked Mozza Melts. KFC also described three key flavors: Doom Cola sauce, Smoky Green Mayo, and Doom Dust seasoning.

What is on the menu

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According to KFC, the Doom Burger comes with Original Recipe chicken, or Spicy, Zinger, or Extra Crispy in select markets, plus lettuce, sliced pickles, cheese, Doom Cola sauce, and Smoky Green Mayo on a black sesame bun. The Doom Dripped Wings are hot wings coated in Doom Cola sauce.

The Doom Bucket pairs KFC chicken with Doctor Doom-inspired dipping sauces and Doom Dust. Doom Loaded Fries are topped with Smoky Green Mayo and Doom Cola sauce, and are available with or without Popcorn chicken.

On the drinks and snacks side, KFC lists a Doom Shake made with vanilla milkshake, chocolate and peppermint sauce or Green Apple sauce, plus chocolate cookie crumb. The Doom Supreme Fizz mixes sparkling lemonade with green apple syrup or kiwi and boba pearls, while Masked Mozza Melts include 3 crispy mozzarella sticks with sauce and Doom Dust.

Where the collectibles fit in

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KFC said select markets will offer an exclusive Colonel Sanders Cosplay Collection figurine with any Doom menu purchase, while supplies last. The company said there are five looks to collect, each inspired by “Avengers: Doomsday” characters.

The promotion also includes limited-edition packaging with Doctor Doom’s mask and both “Avengers: Doomsday” and KFC branding. KFC said collectible figurines will be available only in designated regions.

For readers in the U.S., there is one important catch. KFC said the “Doomified” menu will not be available in the United States, India, or China, even as the broader campaign reaches 100+ countries.