7 Foods Americans Are Buying Less of Right Now (due to high prices)

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Grocery shoppers are making more tradeoffs, and the priciest foods are often the first to go. These seven items are common places where Americans tend to cut back when weekly totals climb.

Beef

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Beef is usually one of the first foods people buy less of when prices rise because it often costs more per pound than chicken, pork, or beans. In many U.S. supermarkets, ground beef is sold in 1-pound packs, and even small price jumps can change what goes into dinner that week.

Steaks are an even easier cutback. A ribeye or strip steak can turn one meal into the most expensive item in a cart, so shoppers often switch to cheaper proteins for weeknight cooking.

A practical move is using 1/2 pound of beef in dishes that normally take 1 pound. Chili, tacos, meat sauce, and casseroles still work well when the meat is stretched with beans, lentils, mushrooms, or rice.

Bacon

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Bacon is a classic treat item, which makes it easier to skip when budgets get tight. A standard package is often 12 ounces or 16 ounces, and shoppers can quickly see the difference between that and a lower-cost breakfast option like eggs, oats, or toast.

It also shrinks a lot in the pan, which matters when every dollar counts. A pack that starts at 12 ounces can cook down fast, leaving fewer servings than people expect.

Many households still buy bacon, just less often. Instead of serving 3 or 4 strips per person, cooks may use 1 or 2 strips to flavor soups, baked potatoes, pasta, or green beans.

Snack Foods

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Packaged snacks are another easy place to trim spending because they are often convenience purchases, not meal essentials. A family that grabs chips, crackers, cookies, and bars in 4 separate boxes or bags can feel the total add up fast at checkout.

Portion size matters here too. A multipack with 10 small bags may seem practical, but many shoppers compare it with a larger store-brand bag and decide the branded convenience is not worth the extra cost.

Popcorn kernels, homemade trail mix, and toast with peanut butter are common swaps. A 1/2 cup of popcorn kernels can make a big bowl at home, which often feels like a better value than single-serve snack packs.

Name-Brand Cereal

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Cold cereal gets expensive quickly, especially in larger households. A box that disappears in 3 or 4 breakfasts can feel like a poor value compared with oatmeal, grits, or eggs that stretch further across the week.

Brand loyalty also tends to weaken when prices are high. Shoppers who once bought a specific cereal every trip may move to store brands, larger bags, or plain oats because the cost per serving is easier to justify.

People also cut back by using cereal differently. Instead of filling a large bowl, they serve smaller portions and add banana slices, frozen berries, or yogurt to make one box last longer.

Deli Meat

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Deli meat is convenient, but convenience usually costs more. Fresh-sliced turkey, ham, or roast beef is often priced by the pound, and buying even 1 pound for lunches can feel steep next to a whole cooked chicken or a carton of eggs.

It is also a short-shelf-life item in many homes. If lunch plans change for 2 or 3 days, that purchase can feel wasted, which makes shoppers cautious.

A cheaper alternative is cooking extra chicken, pork, or meatloaf at dinner and using leftovers for sandwiches. One roast can cover several lunches, and the cost often spreads better across multiple meals.

Fresh Berries

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Fresh berries are one of the most fragile and expensive fruits in the produce section. They are usually sold in small clamshells, often around 6 ounces, so shoppers notice the price right away compared with bananas, apples, or oranges.

They can also spoil fast. If strawberries or raspberries are not eaten within 2 or 3 days, part of that purchase may end up in the trash.

That is why many people buy berries less often and use frozen fruit instead. Frozen blueberries or mixed berries work well in oatmeal, smoothies, pancakes, and baking, and they usually last much longer in the freezer.

Juice and Soda

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Beverages are a common budget cut because they add cost without doing much to build a meal. A few bottles, cartons, or 12-packs can raise the total fast, especially for households already paying more for staples.

Juice can be especially easy to scale back. A 64-ounce bottle may be treated as a regular grocery item, but many shoppers decide water, tea, or homemade iced drinks make better sense when prices are high.

Soda gets the same treatment. Instead of buying multiple packs each week, people often wait for a sale, buy fewer units, or skip it entirely and put that money toward foods that stretch into breakfast, lunch, and dinner.