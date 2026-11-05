Traffic at U.S. McDonald’s restaurants fell as customers struggled with higher cost of living

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McDonald’s said Wednesday that traffic at its U.S. restaurants softened in the third quarter. The company tied that pressure to higher gas prices and the broader cost of living, even as September improved.

U.S. traffic slipped during the July to September quarter

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McDonald’s said U.S. same-store sales fell 0.2% in the July-September period. The company defines same-store sales as sales at locations open at least a year.

That result was better than the 0.5% drop Wall Street had expected. Even so, it marked McDonald’s first U.S. same-store sales retreat since early 2025.

The company said it restored in-app deals during the quarter. McDonald’s also said its marketing focused on value, and that helped push same-store sales into positive territory in September.

The slowdown reached beyond one burger chain

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The third quarter was tough across fast food, not just at McDonald’s. Revenue Management Solutions, a restaurant industry consultant, said foot traffic fell 2.6% across the entire U.S. fast food sector in the quarter.

McDonald’s Chairman and CEO Chris Kempczinski addressed that pressure during an investor presentation last month. He said, “This is the environment that we’re in right now. You have to be on your game and deliver that value.”

Kempczinski also said, “The pressure around cost of living isn’t going away.” That comment lines up with McDonald’s sharper value focus during the quarter.

Global sales rose even as U.S. results weakened

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Outside the U.S., McDonald’s reported stronger results for the same period. Global same-store sales rose 1.3%, with strong sales in Germany and Australia helping offset weakness in France after protests began there in September.

The company’s broader financial results were mixed. Revenue rose 1% to $7.16 billion, which was below Wall Street expectations of $7.28 billion.

Net income rose 9% to $2.49 billion. Adjusted for one-time items, McDonald’s earned $3.57 per share, ahead of analysts’ forecast for $3.38 per share.