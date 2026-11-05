9 Slab Pie Recipes That’ll Make Dessert the Main Event

Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Slab pie is the easiest way to serve a crowd, because one 10-by-15-inch jelly roll pan can turn out 12 to 20 slices in a single bake. These 9 versions keep the same simple format, with fillings and toppings that work well for holidays, potlucks, and weekend baking.

Apple Cinnamon Slab Pie

Natalia Sevruk/Pexels

A 10-by-15-inch pan gives apple pie a flatter shape, which helps 6 cups of sliced apples cook more evenly than a deep 9-inch pie. Use Granny Smith or Honeycrisp apples, and bake at 375°F for about 40 minutes.

Yield: 15 slices. Prep time: 30 minutes. Cook time: 40 minutes. Total time: 1 hour 10 minutes.

Ingredients:



2 homemade or store-bought pie crusts





6 cups thinly sliced apples





3/4 cup granulated sugar





2 tablespoons cornstarch





1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon





1 tablespoon lemon juice





2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut small





1 egg





1 tablespoon water





Heat the oven to 375°F and line a 10-by-15-inch jelly roll pan with the bottom crust.



Toss the apples with sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, and lemon juice for 1 minute.



Spread the filling evenly, dot with butter, and cover with the second crust.



Crimp the edges, cut 6 vents, brush with egg wash, and bake 40 minutes.



Cool for at least 1 hour before slicing.



Store covered at room temperature for 1 day or refrigerate for 4 days.

Cherry Almond Slab Pie

Maksim Goncharenok/Pexels

Cherry slab pie has a brighter, sharper flavor, and 5 cups of sour cherries or frozen cherries hold their shape nicely in a shallow pan. A 1/2 teaspoon of almond extract gives the filling the classic bakery flavor many Americans know from Midwestern church suppers and summer potlucks.

Yield: 16 slices. Prep time: 25 minutes. Cook time: 35 minutes. Total time: 1 hour.

Ingredients:



2 pie crusts





5 cups pitted cherries





3/4 cup sugar





1/4 cup cornstarch





1/2 teaspoon almond extract





1 tablespoon lemon juice





1 tablespoon butter





Heat the oven to 375°F and fit one crust into a 10-by-15-inch pan.



Stir cherries with sugar, cornstarch, almond extract, and lemon juice.



Spoon into the crust, dot with butter, and top with the second crust or lattice.



Bake for 35 minutes until the filling bubbles through the vents.



Cool 2 hours so the cornstarch fully sets.



Store in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

Peach Streusel Slab Pie

Novkov Visuals/Pexels

Peach slab pie is especially useful in July and August, when 6 cups of ripe peaches can turn soft fast on the counter. A brown sugar streusel topping saves time because you skip the top crust and still get a crisp finish after about 35 minutes at 375°F.

Yield: 15 slices. Prep time: 30 minutes. Cook time: 35 minutes. Total time: 1 hour 5 minutes.

Ingredients:



1 bottom pie crust





6 cups sliced peaches





2/3 cup sugar





3 tablespoons cornstarch





1 tablespoon lemon juice





3/4 cup flour





1/2 cup brown sugar





6 tablespoons cold butter





Press the crust into a 10-by-15-inch pan and chill 10 minutes.



Mix peaches with sugar, cornstarch, and lemon juice, then spread evenly.



Rub flour, brown sugar, and butter into coarse crumbs.



Scatter streusel over the fruit and bake 35 minutes.



Cool at least 1 hour before cutting.



Store refrigerated for 3 days.

Blueberry Lemon Slab Pie

N G/Pexels

Blueberry slab pie is one of the cleanest slicing options because 5 cups of blueberries thicken well with 1/4 cup cornstarch. Lemon zest from 1 lemon adds enough freshness that the finished pie tastes balanced even after 24 hours in the refrigerator.

Yield: 16 slices. Prep time: 20 minutes. Cook time: 35 minutes. Total time: 55 minutes.

Ingredients:



2 pie crusts





5 cups blueberries





3/4 cup sugar





1/4 cup cornstarch





1 tablespoon lemon juice





1 teaspoon lemon zest





Heat the oven to 375°F and line a 10-by-15-inch pan with crust.



Toss blueberries with sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice, and zest.



Add the filling to the pan and top with the second crust.



Vent the crust and bake 35 minutes until deeply golden.



Let cool 1 to 2 hours for neat slices.



Store refrigerated for up to 4 days.

Strawberry Rhubarb Slab Pie

Valeria Boltneva/Pexels

Strawberry rhubarb brings a sweet-tart balance that has been popular in the US for generations, especially in Upper Midwest baking. For a 10-by-15-inch slab pie, use 3 cups sliced rhubarb and 3 cups halved strawberries, plus 1/3 cup tapioca starch or cornstarch.

Yield: 15 slices. Prep time: 25 minutes. Cook time: 40 minutes. Total time: 1 hour 5 minutes.

Ingredients:



2 pie crusts





3 cups rhubarb





3 cups strawberries





3/4 cup sugar





1/3 cup tapioca starch





1 tablespoon lemon juice





Heat the oven to 375°F and fit the crust into the pan.



Mix rhubarb, strawberries, sugar, starch, and lemon juice.



Fill the crust, top with the second layer, and seal edges.



Bake 40 minutes until the center bubbles.



Cool for 2 hours to help the fruit set.



Store chilled for 3 to 4 days.

Pecan Slab Pie

Regina Ferraz/Pexels

Pecan slab pie keeps the familiar flavor of the Southern classic but stretches it to feed about 20 people in thinner pieces. The filling usually starts with 2 cups pecans, 3 eggs, 3/4 cup brown sugar, and 1 cup corn syrup, baked at 350°F for 30 to 35 minutes.

Yield: 20 small slices. Prep time: 20 minutes. Cook time: 35 minutes. Total time: 55 minutes.

Ingredients:



1 bottom pie crust





2 cups pecan halves





3 eggs





3/4 cup brown sugar





1 cup light corn syrup





4 tablespoons melted butter





1 teaspoon vanilla extract





Heat the oven to 350°F and place the crust in a 10-by-15-inch pan.



Whisk eggs, brown sugar, corn syrup, butter, and vanilla until smooth.



Stir in pecans and pour into the crust.



Bake 30 to 35 minutes until the center is just set.



Cool fully before slicing.



Store covered for 2 days at room temperature or 4 days refrigerated.

Pumpkin Slab Pie

Element5 Digital/Pexels

Pumpkin slab pie is a smart Thanksgiving option because one pan can replace 2 standard 9-inch pies on the dessert table. Use 1 can, 15 ounces, pumpkin puree with 2 eggs, 3/4 cup brown sugar, and 1 cup evaporated milk, and bake at 375°F for 35 minutes.

Yield: 15 slices. Prep time: 15 minutes. Cook time: 35 minutes. Total time: 50 minutes.

Ingredients:



1 bottom pie crust





1 can pumpkin puree, 15 ounces





2 eggs





3/4 cup brown sugar





1 cup evaporated milk





1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice





Heat the oven to 375°F and press crust into the pan.



Whisk pumpkin, eggs, brown sugar, evaporated milk, and spice.



Pour into the crust and smooth the top.



Bake 35 minutes until the center barely jiggles.



Cool completely before slicing.



Store refrigerated for up to 4 days.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Slab Pie

Novkov Visuals/Pexels

This version skips the oven after the crust bakes, so it is one of the easiest make-ahead options in the group. A graham cracker crust baked for 10 minutes at 350°F holds a filling made with 8 ounces cream cheese, 1 cup peanut butter, and 1 1/2 cups whipped topping.

Yield: 16 slices. Prep time: 25 minutes. Cook time: 10 minutes. Total time: 35 minutes plus chilling.

Ingredients:



2 cups graham cracker crumbs





6 tablespoons melted butter





8 ounces cream cheese





1 cup peanut butter





1/2 cup powdered sugar





1 1/2 cups whipped topping





1 cup chocolate ganache or sauce





Heat the oven to 350°F and bake the crumb crust in a 10-by-15-inch pan for 10 minutes.



Beat cream cheese, peanut butter, and powdered sugar until smooth.



Fold in whipped topping and spread into the cooled crust.



Top with chocolate and chill at least 4 hours.



Slice cold for the cleanest squares.



Store refrigerated for 4 days.

Coconut Cream Slab Pie

RDNE Stock project/Pexels

Coconut cream slab pie feels a little old-school in the best way, and it is ideal for spring dinners and Easter tables in March or April. The filling thickens with 3 cups half-and-half, 3 egg yolks, and 1/3 cup cornstarch, then chills for at least 4 hours before serving.

Yield: 15 slices. Prep time: 30 minutes. Cook time: 15 minutes. Total time: 45 minutes plus chilling.

Ingredients:



1 baked slab pie crust





3 cups half-and-half





3 egg yolks





2/3 cup sugar





1/3 cup cornstarch





1 cup sweetened shredded coconut





1 teaspoon vanilla





whipped cream for topping





Heat half-and-half in a saucepan until steaming.



Whisk yolks, sugar, and cornstarch, then slowly add the hot dairy.



Cook 5 to 7 minutes until thick, then stir in coconut and vanilla.



Spread into the baked crust and chill 4 hours.



Top with whipped cream before slicing.



Store refrigerated for up to 3 days.