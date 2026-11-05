This fan-favourite chocolate bar is back after 20+ years

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Cadbury Dream bars are back on some U.K. shelves, at least in a limited way. According to an Allrecipes article published November 4, 2026, a shopper spotted a Cadbury Dream with Oreo bar at B&M.

Where the bar has been spotted

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Allrecipes reported that the sighting came from U.K. shopper @uknewestfoods, who found the bar at B&M. The product mentioned in the report is not the exact original bar, but a Cadbury Dream with Oreo variation.

The article describes it as white chocolate with crushed Oreo pieces. That puts it closer to a cookies and cream style bar than a plain white chocolate bar, while still using the Dream name that many Cadbury fans remember.

A key detail is that Cadbury itself is not described as officially relaunching Dream in the U.K. In the Allrecipes report, availability is framed as spotty, which means shoppers may not find the bar in every B&M location.

Why this matters to Cadbury fans

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The return stands out because Dream bars left the U.K. 24 years ago, according to Allrecipes. The same report says the bars were only sold there from 2001 to 2002, which gives the product a very short original run.

Allrecipes also notes that Cadbury now sells white chocolate products under the name Cadbury White. For fans who remember Dream specifically, the old name is part of the appeal, even if this version includes Oreo pieces.

The article adds that Dream bars remained available in countries including South Africa and Australia. It also cites Express for the claim that B&M is sourcing the bars from Australia, rather than from a new Cadbury-led U.K. launch.

What U.S. shoppers should know

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For American shoppers, the same Allrecipes piece pours a little cold water on the idea of a broad U.S. return. It says a U.S. launch is not likely, partly because Cadbury is not described as driving this U.K. reappearance.

The report also says Cadbury distribution in the U.S. is handled by The Hershey Company. Because of that setup, the products sold in the U.K. and the U.S. can differ, even when they share the Cadbury name.

Allrecipes suggests that stores such as World Market, along with other international grocery stores or specialty candy shops, could be the places where imported bars might turn up. The article is careful not to present that as a guarantee, so for now this looks more like a rare import find than a full-scale comeback.