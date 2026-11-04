M&M’s has a brand new candy for the holidays and fans are excited

Gentle Pathways

M&M’s is giving its holiday candy a new look for the 2024 season. The brand’s Holiday Blend Collection pairs the usual red and green candies with 6 limited-edition packs tied to 3 well-known holiday movies.

What the new holiday M&M’s collection includes

Pixabay/Pexels

This year’s release is a partnership between M&M’s and Warner Bros. Global Consumer Products. The collection uses packaging inspired by 3 holiday movies: Elf, A Christmas Story, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

There are 6 new packages in total, and each one features the Spokescandies recreating scenes or poster-style artwork from those films. The themed packs are the main change this season, while the candies inside stay focused on the holiday mix shoppers already know.

The collection includes both milk chocolate M&M’s and peanut M&M’s in the red and green Holiday Blend. According to the provided details, the candy itself is unchanged, but the seasonal packaging is new for 2024.

Which movie scenes show up on the packs

Abubakir Abdusattorov/Pexels

The new designs lean on some of the most recognizable moments from the 3 featured movies. One pack shows the Orange, Blue, and Red M&M in the frozen pole scene from A Christmas Story.

Another design puts the Orange M&M in a setup inspired by Clark Griswold from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. A third features the Yellow and Green M&M’s as Buddy the Elf and Jovie from Elf.

The 3 additional packages recreate the iconic posters from the same 3 films. That gives the full Holiday Blend Collection 6 different looks, split between scene-inspired packs and poster-inspired packs.

When the packs arrive and how the movie promo works

Erik Mclean/Pexels

M&M’s says the Holiday Blend Collection hits retailer shelves in early November. The release arrives during the 2024 holiday shopping season, when red and green M&M’s are already a regular pick for cookies, bark, snack mixes, and candy dishes.

The launch also includes a movie offer running from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31. Customers who buy 3 M&M’s Holiday Blend packs in a single transaction can receive a Fandango Stream Promo Code for 1 of the 3 featured holiday movies.

To take part, shoppers need to upload their receipt online for approval. The offer ties the 3 movie-themed candy packs to a matching at-home movie night, using the same films featured on the 6 limited-edition packages.